Gloomy Sunday with colder temps moving in this week

Happy Sunday! We are off to a wet start this morning with widespread rain throughout the Bluegrass. The good news is, it is just rain! We will start to dry out a bit throughout the afternoon but isolated showers are possible throughout the day, so be sure to keep the umbrella handy. We will still be slightly above normal temperatures today with highs in the mid/upper 40s. But, what goes up must come down, and that includes our temperatures this week! We will cool back into the mid/upper 30s on Tuesday due to a cold front and we will stay chilly throughout the week. We could see a bit of a wintry mix next week with a few different systems moving in. We will keep you updated on the forecast over the next few days!

Have a great day!

