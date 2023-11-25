Gloomy Sunday with showers

After a nice Saturday, we have changes coming up for the second half of the weekend. Tonight, clouds will increase and we will see a good chance for rain showers off and on throughout your Sunday. It will not be a washout, but you will want the umbrella around for much of the day. Morning looks mostly dry aside from a few stray, spotty showers. The better chance will arrive after noon. Rain totals will not be impressive, maybe up to two tenths of an inch, but we will take whatever we can get as we are still in a drought. Beyond Sunday, the cold front will do its job and drop us into Monday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Monday and Tuesday. Monday through Thursday will be dry, but another round of rain will arrive just in time for the start of December and next weekend.