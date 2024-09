We are in for a gloomy and rainy weekend thanks to the remnants of Helene. The worst of the wind is over and we are left with light rain showers both Saturday and Sunday. We could see another inch to 2 inches of rainfall in the next 3 days. The showers will be over the garden variety, so it won't be raining the entire day, but the cloud cover will keep us cool. Our highs will only reach the upper 60s this afternoon, the low 70s on Sunday.

Have a great weekend and take it slow on the roads.