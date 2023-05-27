Gloomy, wet weather for Sunday

We are well into our Memorial Day weekend and we have seen nothing but clouds today. This is just preparing us for the gloomy Sunday coming our way. The low pressure is still meandering over South Carolina and will soon send more than clouds our way. Expect the mid 50s overnight with sprinkles starting in SE KY and eventually shifting to the northwest. You will likely need the umbrella around for much of the day Sunday as we stay overcast and cool, too. Sunday's weather will be the worst of the weekend with some places like east picking up up to 1 inch of rain. Lexington will see more like half an inch or less. Aside from the leftover shower Monday, we will dry out and hopefully see a little sun. It may not be much for eastern KY, though. Because of cloud-cover, temperatures may stay in the mid 70s Monday before hitting the 80s on Tuesday. Beyond that, we are into another dry stretch with sunshine and temperatures taking off into the mid and upper 80s.