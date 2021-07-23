Gold Medal Weather Today

This week has certainly been a great one weather wise, minus the haze and smoke. Those will be on the lower side today and this weekend, so we'll be able to enjoy more time outdoors. Yesterday, was wonderful with low humidity and temperatures barely into the low 80s for most. Today, we will keep the low humidity levels around, but temperatures will jump back up to the mid 80s for the state and get ready for even more warmth this coming weekend into next week. Plenty of sunshine will be around, so all things considered, I would call today a "gold medal day" seeing as how we are heading into the Olympics.

The start of our weekend, Saturday, will be a good one too, keeping dry, but it will be hotter. The high pressure we've been dealing with will stick around until Sunday and that is when the rain chances begin to creep back in. Now, it's looking like Sunday will be our best chance for rain for the next several, but it won't be a washout. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Monday and Tuesday will still hold a chance for rain as well, but the chances drop as we move into mid week. We should see more sunshine return and temperatures roll up into the low 90s making it feel very end-of-July-like. Don't forget the 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 6:55 am!