Good-looking start to weekend

Our holiday weekend is off to a quiet start as high pressure has moved in and taken over. Dry weather will be the name of the game at least through tonight and much of Saturday. Saturday should see times of clouds, otherwise, we'll get a fair amount of sun and that will help to warm temperatures up to the upper 60s. Southern KY should hit 70 degrees. By the time we reach Sunday, a low pressure will be on the way and that will send us more clouds and a slightly greater chance for some rain showers.

This low pressure will hang around for a bit, keeping rain and general thunderstorm chances higher for Memorial Day and even more so Tuesday. Rain totals could push 2 inches by the end of Tuesday. Have a plan b for any outdoor holiday events you have scheduled. The temperature trend is also keeping cooler (60s) until midweek when we finally roll back into the 70s and stay there for a while. Have a safe holiday weekend!