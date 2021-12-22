Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Good travel weather ahead

Rain chances eventually come back
items.[0].image.alt
wlex
269262865_2095500860608010_1439347718885470659_n.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 15:47:15-05

After a mostly nothing-but-warm December, we finally felt the change today as it was a very chilly day. Even though we saw the sun, we added the wind back, so that made it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s all day. Another cold, frosty night is coming up, but we get the warming trend going yet again starting tomorrow. Highs will roll up near 50 degrees then jump up to the upper 50s by Christmas Eve (Friday). If you have travel plans tonight, Thursday or even Friday, the weather should cooperate, but there are some changes on the horizon.

A low pressure will begin to inch over the Great Lakes later in the week, and that will keep a chance for rain showers around Friday through Sunday. Christmas Day by no means will be a washout, in fact, some may stay fully dry as temperatures reach the low 60s! The start of next week does look a bit more active with rain and even thunderstorm chances through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s most of the final week of the month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to Donate!

Click to Donate!