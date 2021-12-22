Good travel weather ahead

After a mostly nothing-but-warm December, we finally felt the change today as it was a very chilly day. Even though we saw the sun, we added the wind back, so that made it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s all day. Another cold, frosty night is coming up, but we get the warming trend going yet again starting tomorrow. Highs will roll up near 50 degrees then jump up to the upper 50s by Christmas Eve (Friday). If you have travel plans tonight, Thursday or even Friday, the weather should cooperate, but there are some changes on the horizon.

A low pressure will begin to inch over the Great Lakes later in the week, and that will keep a chance for rain showers around Friday through Sunday. Christmas Day by no means will be a washout, in fact, some may stay fully dry as temperatures reach the low 60s! The start of next week does look a bit more active with rain and even thunderstorm chances through Tuesday with high temperatures in the 50s most of the final week of the month.