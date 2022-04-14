Good weather for Good Friday

After last night's cold front with storms, we have calmed down to straight quiet and beautiful weather today. It has been gorgeous with sunshine once the clouds in eastern KY really cleared out. Coming up tonight, we have chilly air arriving with the clear sky. For Friday, we are anticipating another great day with sun to start, but an increase in cloud cover coming later in the afternoon ahead of another low pressure.

This low will send some rain showers mainly in northern KY by late evening, but most of the rain will hold off until overnight. Many may not even notice the rain as we will once again dry out into Saturday. The weather will be warm tomorrow (70°), but we'll cool back down on Saturday for any Easter activities.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then the mid 50s for Easter Sunday. Sunrise services will be quite chilly early Sunday, too, but dry. Another chance of rain arrives Monday next week and then temperatures camp out in the chilly 50s most of the week.