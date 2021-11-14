Good Weather for Leaf-Raking

Our first small taste of winter came this weekend with a drab, gray and cold Saturday then some snowflakes flying around early this morning before sunup. Thankfully, those didn't amount to anything and didn't impact travel at all. It was a nice way to ease into the colder season to come, but the good news is that we have some more warmth coming up this week. The cold front that brought us a few rain showers near lunch time only added up to a trace or a few hundredths of an inch of rain. We still have the chance to see a stray shower or even a few snow flurries tonight before Monday brings calmer weather. It was also very windy today and gusts will likely continue to whip overnight.

Monday will bring back some sun early in the day with more clouds through the afternoon as we stay chilly. Tuesday and Wednesday's forecasts will rest under high pressure so that means more sunshine and a nice round of warmth perfect for leaf-raking or one more mow. High temperatures could take a run at 70 degrees by Wednesday ahead of our next system. Yes, you guessed it, another cold front is coming directly after that sending us more chances for rain on Thursday then another pretty big drop in temperatures. It will be an up and down week, so hang on!