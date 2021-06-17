Goodbye Comfortable, Dry Air

After what was some of the nicest weather we have seen this spring, we have some changes inching closer as we head into another weekend. Tonight will be fully dry, but a bit milder or warmer. Friday is looking downright hot as not only the air temperature cranks up, but the humidity really takes a jump as well. We will have a source of abundant moisture coming up from the south where there could be some tropic trouble brewing. The humidity goes from comfortable today to muggy tomorrow and near tropical feeling by Sunday. As we heat up, the chance for rain and a few storms return as well. Friday's higher severe risk sits further north of us into Indiana and Ohio, but our counties along and north of I-64 are included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms. Saturday will hold a chance to pick up a shower or two, but some strong thunderstorms will stick around the Ohio River and fall apart as they move southeast with the boundary.

Sunday (Father's Day and Summer Solstice) could hold some action as well, but the models are not in great agreement at this time. It will take another day before there is a good handle on where the tropical system will move, but the low pressure currently sits in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Early next week looks wet as a cold front slides in, then we turn sunny and dry for mid week with a vacation from the heat again.