Gorgeous end to the work week

The past couple of days have been a bit harsh weather wise as we've seen a few mornings with heavy frost and widespread freeze. Early this morning, our temperatures reached the upper 20s again, but this afternoon brought the sunshine and temperatures have rolled up toward 50 degrees which is a slow step in the right direction. Remember, we should have high temperatures in the low 60s for this time of the year and we will get back there soon. Our lovely dry stretch will also continue as we finish up the work week and head for the weekend. No more Freeze Warnings will be issued after the two we had this week. The growing season is now considered over, so you will have to take measure to protect any plants you want to save.

The next couple of nights/early mornings will be near or just below freezing, but we will see those numbers rising to the 40s by Sunday and high temperatures will roll from the low 50s to the upper 60s by midweek! Weather for game day will be lovely and full of sun, but cold after sunset. Rain completely stays away for the weekend, but returns later next week as a pretty strong cold front is forecast to move in bringing temperatures back down.