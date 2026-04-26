Gorgeous weather Sunday

The weekend has been a pleasant one so far with only a few light rain showers falling from last night into today. Tonight we'll dry out completely and see the clouds clear for the most part. A few clouds may begin Sunday, but the afternoon will clear and it will be another gorgeous afternoon with temperatures back in the mid 70s. Early to mid week, we turn our attention to some active weather again. A strong system will push rain and storms our way for Monday night into Tuesday, then again Tuesday night into Wednesday. These storms could bring torrential rain plus lightning and some strong wind to Kentucky, especially western KY. The temperature trend will then cool to the 60s for the remainder of the week and into next weekend.