Gradual warm up to end the week

Happy Tuesday! A very gusty and cool afternoon with a chilly evening in store. Temperatures are over 20 degrees cooler than yesterday! Gusts reached up to 30-35 mph for most in Kentucky this afternoon. Tomorrow, winds die down and temperatures reach upper 50s/low 60s. High pressure takes control for the second half of the week keeping us dry and mostly sunny. We warm up to the mid/upper 70s into the weekend, but with this bump in temperatures, we see the potential for more active weather. Storm chances ramp up Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great evening!