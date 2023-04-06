Gradual warming into Easter weekend

Rain showers and clouds have kept our temperatures down and our Thursday gloomy, but we do have some changes on the horizon. If you liked the temperatures from midweek, you'll like what is coming in the days ahead. First of all, tonight we'll still see some rain showers around. Most of the action will dwindle overnight and press down into southeastern KY. For Friday, many of us will be dry with plenty of clouds, but a couple of light showers or drizzle may continue in the southeast. Temperatures for the opening day of the spring meet at Keeneland will only be in the mid to upper 50s so it's another cool day.

For Easter weekend, we'll see vast improvements including much more sunshine thanks to high pressure and plenty of dry weather, not to mention warmer air moving in. The temperature trend will be on the up and up starting Easter Sunday (upper 60s) and the 70s by Monday. We will see another nice incline in warmth by late week where we give 80 degrees another run for its money.