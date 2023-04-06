Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Gradual warming into Easter weekend

Plus we add sunshine
338166410_668392968388402_5756558568723923379_n.jpg
wlex
338166410_668392968388402_5756558568723923379_n.jpg
338295618_456642926646321_7878158357497292882_n.jpg
338273261_618057819754423_4785382057263778507_n.jpg
Posted at 3:29 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:29:43-04

Rain showers and clouds have kept our temperatures down and our Thursday gloomy, but we do have some changes on the horizon. If you liked the temperatures from midweek, you'll like what is coming in the days ahead. First of all, tonight we'll still see some rain showers around. Most of the action will dwindle overnight and press down into southeastern KY. For Friday, many of us will be dry with plenty of clouds, but a couple of light showers or drizzle may continue in the southeast. Temperatures for the opening day of the spring meet at Keeneland will only be in the mid to upper 50s so it's another cool day.

For Easter weekend, we'll see vast improvements including much more sunshine thanks to high pressure and plenty of dry weather, not to mention warmer air moving in. The temperature trend will be on the up and up starting Easter Sunday (upper 60s) and the 70s by Monday. We will see another nice incline in warmth by late week where we give 80 degrees another run for its money.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!