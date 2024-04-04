Chilly, showery Friday coming up

Continued clouds, gloom, chills and wind have been the forecast for today and will be tomorrow as well, but we will slowly come out of this pattern. Friday will hold a few peeks of sun, but temperatures only warm a few extra degrees to around 50 making it chilly for opening day at Keeneland. The chance for a few more light showers or sprinkles will also linger through the afternoon. Drier conditions will begin to take shape for part of the weekend, especially Saturday as a high pressure takes over briefly. We should get a good amount of sunshine that day before another small system sends a few showers our way on Sunday. Temperatures will be on the upward swing through not only the weekend but into next week, too. Eclipse day (Monday) is still looking iffy as far as the cloud cover is concerned.