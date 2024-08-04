Great pool days this week

The weekend is wrapping up with quite a bit of heat to talk about. Temperatures, with sun, have been into the low 90's today and we have more of these numbers coming up this week. Patchy fog is a possibility again tonight/early Monday, otherwise we're back into a hot and dry summer weather pattern. Rain chances will remain low for the week. We only have a couple of shots at rain, one is on Wednesday and the other late week, possibly from Tropical Storm Debby. These are great days to enjoy the pool but remember to remain hydrated and the sunscreen. Enjoy safely!