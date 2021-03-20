Great Spring Weekend Weather

This morning at 5:37 AM we welcomed in spring, and our weather has certainly been appropriate for spring as we've seen nothing other than sunshine and warmer temperatures. Most of us have pushed up into the low 60s, southern KY particularly, and the rest of the weekend gets even better. First, under a clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop back into the low 30s making for a freezing start, literally, to our Sunday. We will warm up quickly though as the sunshine remains in control all day. High pressure will keep us dry through the rest of the weekend and Monday as well. It's not until Tuesday that we will begin to see the chance for a few rain showers returning.

Later on in the week, we have a couple of low pressures rolling in which could keep us a bit more wet and active through the end of the week. As spring sunshine helps us to warm up, it also helps us see the potential for more thunderstorms so we will watch a chance for some on Thursday. Until then, enjoy the nice, calm weather and happy spring!