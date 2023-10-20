Great weather coming for the weekend

After a gray, showery, cool and breezy day, we now return to nicer weather as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will fall tonight due to the cold front, but we will see the upper 60s/70 degrees for Saturday afternoon as we welcome back the sun. Clearing will be taking place overnight. Rain will stay away for the weekend, so whatever is on the docket for plans, you will have nice weather to partake. Temperatures will cool for Sunday...highs only around 60 which means we keep in the 50s all day. Next week is looking great, too, as we begin to warm back up into the low and mid 70s for much of the week. Dry weather will also linger until our next rain chance late in the week.