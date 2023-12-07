Great weather continues Friday

As we near the end of the work week, we have one more day of nice weather before we roll into a more active stretch. Tonight, we remain dry and cool. Friday will usher in more sunshine especially in the morning. Toward the end of the day, we will have more clouds increasing from the west ahead of the next weather-maker which will keep us pretty wet into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will hold good chances for showers and some of the cells may turn into a thunderstorm. We are not expected severe weather, though. Along with the heavy rain, we will see some wind and temperatures in the 60s. That will be the last of the warmth for a bit, as the cold front will send us back down to the 30s and 40s for early next week. Most of next week looks nice and sunny again.