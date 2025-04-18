Great weather for Easter weekend

What a wonderful way to kick off our holiday weekend with abundant sunshine today and temperatures warming to the low 80s across the state. It will be a warm and lovely evening so make the most of it. As we move on into the Easter weekend, we have some clouds returning, but we'll still see a fair amount of sun in the sky both days. The temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s all weekend making it unseasonably warm. The record high for Easter is 84 degrees. Along with the warmth comes a small chance for a stray shower or thundershower. Saturday holds a marginal risk for severe storms mainly along the Ohio River. Sunday's severe risk stays well west of us, but the shower chance is slightly higher. Overall, we're still on pace to stay mostly dry all weekend. Next week, our temperatures will keep in the 70s for the most part as we get a few nice and dry days early before rain chances ramp up later on.