Great Weather Heading Our Way

After what seems like forever with plenty of rain showers and thunderstorms, we finally see our weather pattern shifting and changing for mid July. The showers that have lingered in the southern part of the state today will continue to dwindle overnight as the cold front has now passed. It's still a bit humid in southern KY near where the boundary lies in Tennessee, but we're feeling the drier air take over in northern KY. We will really hit the jackpot with the weather coming up on Monday as drier air continues to flow in from the northeast and humidity levels feel much more tolerable than the past few days. Sunshine from high pressure will glide in and camp out for a few days this week carrying us at least through Wednesday. Even though temperatures will be warm all week, in the mid 80s, it will still be below normal by a degree or two each day. Eventually, our high pressure will move out allowing rain chances to come back by late in the week and toward the weekend. Overall, it will be a beautiful week so make plans to enjoy it safely!