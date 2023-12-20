Growing warmth into late week

We have finally warmed up beyond the 30s today and have hit the upper 40s, some even in the lower 50s. Our Wednesday has been a pretty one, too, with plenty of sunshine. The rest of the work week looks similar but maybe adding a few clouds here and there. Our next chance for rain will stay away until the weekend. Until then, temperatures will return to and keep above average...in the mid and upper 50s into Christmas. Tomorrow is the start of the official winter season. Winter Solstice begins at 10:27 pm Thursday.

A couple of low pressure systems will be knocking on our door for the holiday, and with the warmer air, this will spell rain instead of snow. The chances for a White Christmas are very very slim....next to zero. In fact, we may be so warm as to hear some thunder on Christmas Day.