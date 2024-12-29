Gusty and gloomy Sunday

Happy Sunday! It will be a gloomy and gusty day with showers on and off throughout your morning and early afternoon. All of Central Kentucky is under a wind advisory until 7 pm this evening. Gusts could reach up to 40-50mph. Temperatures will fall to the mid 50s throughout the day. We finally get to enjoy a dry day on Monday, the clouds linger but we may get a little taste of sunshine at some point during the day.

New Year's Eve will bring more rain at the start of the day, at this point, it looks like it will continue on and off throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the 30s on New Year's Day.

Have a great day!