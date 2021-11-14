Gusty Rain Showers Coming Today

This second half of our weekend is proving to be just a bit more active than Saturday was. We had our first shot at snowflakes today, but the moisture was lacking so what put on a good radar show actually did not reach the ground. We did get a few flakes here in Lexington, but most have see very little action. We all have a shot at seeing more rain showers today though with another cold front. As the front comes in, it will send us a bit more rain action, but the showers will likely remain light and temperatures will be above freezing by then, so we aren't expecting any mixing or snow with this round. Rain totals look to remain around a few hundredths of an inch. Wind gusts will still be as high as 35 mph. Later in the day, the action will wind down as we stay cloudy. A sprinkle or brief flurry can't be ruled out through the evening as the last of the moisture leaves us.

Monday will turn off nicer as we start to see the sun make a comeback. High temperatures will run from the mid 40s on Monday up to 60 degrees by Tuesday then the mid 60s on Wednesday! That warm-up will be brief as our next weather-maker will arrive later in the week bringing another round of rain to us, then, you guessed it, more cool temperatures toward next weekend.