We have a gusty evening ahead! A wind advisory is in effect until late Wednesday evening for 30 to 40 mph gusts. A round of gusty showers and storms will be possible late tonight along a cold front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. We cool down by over 20 degrees for the first official day of Spring. Highs will only reach the mid/upper 40s. We stay chilly through the end of the week with a few showers possible on Thursday!

Have a great evening!