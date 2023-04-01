Gusty start to the weekend

Happy Saturday! It was a very active night in regards to our weather with heavy rain and storms rolling through Central Kentucky. Some areas in the Southeastern regions received over 2 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. We have a wind advisory in place until 5pm and a High Wind Warning in our northeast counties until 8pm. We could see sustained winds reaching 40mph with wind gusts over 50mph. Around lunch time we will be in the low 60s, but a cold front is moving through today, cooling us to the low 50s by the late afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s but we will climb to the low 60s by Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine on the way.

Have a great weekend!