Hazy/smoky, but sunny Sunday

Our weekend continues to keep on the quiet side. Though there are clouds around today, we will see times of sun especially in the afternoon. The sun is going to be veiled by haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality may be on the lower side as well. Temperatures will feel comfortable for one more day before we hit a normal high of 80 degrees tomorrow. June is going to feel more like July as we creep up into the mid 80s through midweek. Quiet and dry weather will remain in place until Wednesday. Beyond midweek, we have the chance to see some more showers and thunderstorms develop and will likely push into next weekend.