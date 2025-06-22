Heat Advisory in effect for some

Plenty of heat is on the horizon for us here in the Commonwealth. For the rest of your Sunday expect plenty of sun with few afternoon clouds and a small chance for a pop up thundershower. Most will keep dry. High temperatures should not have any problem reaching the low 90s today and feel like the mid 90s. The humidity and heat index values will be the worst part of this heat wave. The heat will likely peak on Tuesday/Wednesday when temperatures will reach the mid 90s and feel like the upper 90s. Triple digit heat indicies aren't off the table this week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our northern counties until late Tuesday. We will keep mostly dry until Thursday. By late week, the high pressure will break down and better chances for showers and thunderstorms will return and push into next weekend, too.