Heat and humidity increase on Sunday

Our weekend has gotten off to a pretty quiet start although we have many clouds around and a few light showers. These showers are from a stationary boundary southwest, but should dwindle as we move through the night. For Sunday, we could begin the day with some areas of dense fog and clouds. As we work into the afternoon, we are likely to see at least times of sun and we'll remain dry. A couple of convective clusters (thunderstorms) will move from north to south through Kentucky late Sunday night into early Monday, then we could see another wave or two on Monday. The heat and humidity will kick up a couple of notches soon. Highs will reach the upper 80s Sunday and the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Mid and late next week look a little more comfortable and quiet again.