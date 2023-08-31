Heat and humidity on the horizon

After an absolutely wonderful weather day today, we now gear up for the return of the heat and humidity. Temperatures will fall to the mid 50s again tonight, which will be similar to early this morning. For Friday, the sunshine will still be around and we will have a shift in the flow of air or wind, and this will cause our temperatures to begin to move into the mid and upper 80s. For the three day holiday weekend, we have the low 90s coming. Early September will let us know that actual summer is not over just yet, though it is known as the start of Meteorological Fall. Dry weather will also continue through Friday, the weekend and much of next week too. The high temperature trend will continue to soar into the mid 90s through much of the week.