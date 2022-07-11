Heat and humidity on the rise

The weekend brought us some needed rain on Saturday then the sunshine for Sunday. Today will follow Sunday more than Saturday as we have a high pressure nearby. We can expect much sunshine today with temperatures firing up into the low 90s again this afternoon...at least feeling like the low 90s as humidity starts to climb again. No rain chances will be in the forecast for today, but an approaching cold front will drape through the Commonwealth tomorrow and bring us at least a chance for showers or a storm. Not everyone will see rain Tuesday, then we are right back into the dry stretch at least through the end of the work week. The temperature trend will be close to normal most of the week with highs running in the upper 80s to low 90s most every day and lows in the 60s and 70s. A spike in temperatures send us closer to the mid 90s by the weekend. The muggy meter will also run up into the tropical range today and tomorrow before the cold front.