Heat and Humidity Remain

Every day this week minus Monday has held beautiful weather. The past couple were downright pleasant and dry with a great deal of sunshine. Today brought a few more clouds due to a change in air flow which is now from the south and pulling up more moisture. Our next weather maker is rolling through the Midwest now sending severe storms into Illinois and Missouri. This line will continue to head our way, but since we've been so dry the dynamics won't be there for us to see much of anything rain-wise. The strong line of rain and storms will likely dissipate before arriving at our doorstep. We cannot rule out a stray shower Friday in the afternoon, especially in northern KY. Rain chances will remain low for the weekend too which is great. As the low pressure slides more northward, it keeps the action mainly north of us. Sunday keeps the rain and thunderstorm chances isolated in the Bluegrass. Early next work week, the summer pattern continues sending us better chances to see afternoon pop-up thunderstorms with high temperatures keeping warm...the low to mid 80s. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through most of next week.