Heat and humidity return to the Bluegrass

Goodbye, afternoon rain chances. Hello, heat and humidity. We have traded our rain pattern for heat and humidity for the next few days. This evening, our temperatures will drop to a comfortable upper 60s before going back up to the lower 90s. When we take the heat index into account, Wednesday's temperatures could feel close to the upper 90s and near triple digits for some cities. Sunshine will be plentiful for most of the week before rain chances increase by the end of the work week. Our next best chances for rain could come by the weekend.