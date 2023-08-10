Heat builds back in Friday

Heavy rain fell over some of the state and our viewing area last night and early this morning, but much of the day has been quiet here in Lexington. Aside from a very stray, leftover shower, we have quiet weather inbound for the remainder of the evening and into the night. Friday is also a pretty quiet day with more sun eventually and heat building. High temperatures should reach the mid to upper 80s. For the weekend, we will turn our attention, again, to a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. The SPC already has in place a Slight Risk for severe storms for part of our area on Saturday. Both weekend days will be hot and humid with highs near 90°, but Saturday will be the day to have a backup plan and watch out for. Any thunderstorm that develops will be in the afternoon/evening time frame with damaging wind and hail as the main threats. Sunday will bring a break from the storm action, but it ramps up again for Monday.