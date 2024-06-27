Heat builds once again

Thursday has been another warm day, but more where we should be seeing temperatures. Now that we are rolling into another weekend, more changes are coming. Friday looks generally dry as we push up into the low 90s again. For the weekend itself, better chances for showers and thunderstorms return with a low pressure. A pretty potent cold front will come with the low and will usher in heavy showers at times through the weekend, but will bring us a much needed and brief cool-down for Monday. Once again, the heat will return quickly beyond that cold front. You will have many opportunities to sweat coming up next week and then storm chances return as we near the 4th of July holiday.