Heat bears down again this week

This weekend was so nice and a good reprieve from the heat. Unfortunately, it isn't lasting and we are starring down the barrel of yet another heat wave expected this week as temperatures really begin to ramp up starting Monday and then kick in high gear by Tuesday and midweek. Monday's high will still be in the mid to upper 80s with a slight bump in humidity but not the sweltering moisture like last week. Tuesday and Wednesday will hold the mid and upper 90s. Though we will be near record territory, most of us will remain below the record highs this week.

Summer officially begins Tuesday at 5:13 am and it will certainly feel like it. The very dry ground will likely remain that way this week as rain chances will stay away for the most part. By the end of the hot work week, we could see a low pressure near us which may bring a shower or two into next weekend. Remember to exercise great caution and care with the heat this week and make sure your pets have a cool place.