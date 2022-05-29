Heat cranks on Memorial Day

It has been a fantastic Sunday as sunshine has remained strong and allowed temperatures to reach the low and in some cases the mid 80s across the state. It's a fully dry evening ahead with a mostly clear and calm night ahead. As we head into the holiday tomorrow, we can expect just a nice weather only the heat will kick up a few degrees making it into the upper 80s for many. A few afternoon clouds may roll through, but rain chances stay away.

Please be safe in the heat as you enjoy the unofficial start to the summer season. Remember as you enjoy time outdoors that the UV rays will be strong so sunburn time will drop in the afternoon. It will only take 10-15 minutes to burn in the peak of the heat around 2 pm or so. Please wear sunscreen or stay in the shade. By Tuesday and Wednesday we're looking a few places getting closer to 90 degrees—perfect for the pool! Enjoy the dry stretch while it's here because we will have rain chances returning later in the week, mainly Thursday as temperatures dip back down to a more normal range.