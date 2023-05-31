Watch Now
Heat cranks up soon

Reaching the low 90s by Friday
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:14:06-04

While it's feeling quite warm outside today, and maybe even inside too, we still have a bit of heat to get to and through late this week and into the weekend. Today's highs have reached mid 80s and it's a bit humid out too with increasing moisture. Today and tomorrow will be one of those days where it looks like it's going to downpour at any second, then doesn't. Rain chances remain at 30% for Thursday, so that means not everyone will see a shower...only a lucky few. Most of those lucky ones will be in southern and western KY. Totals could be anywhere between a hundredth of an inch to a couple tenths of an inch meaning they could be very heavy at times.

Isolated shower/storm chances will fade by Friday as we trend drier again into the weekend. That's when the heat will really get cranking. The low 90s are coming for us Friday through Sunday. We typically don't see a 90 degree day until mid June, so we'll be a couple of weeks early on that, but not record level. The heat will taper off into next work week with the 80s coming back and isolated rain/storm chances again by midweek.

