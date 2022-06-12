Heat ever-increasing

After a foggy and damp start to our Saturday, the day ended lovely with sunshine and some nice comfortable warmth. I hope you enjoyed it because we take a sudden turn toward the hot for the remainder of the weekend and particularly next week. Sunday sunshine will return for some, but clouds will still be around as temperatures take off to the mid 80s, but there is also a conditional chance for a strong thunderstorm through the afternoon into the evening as a frontal boundary glides in then stalls out mainly in northern KY. The potential will be available for a strong wind gust or two. Most will stay dry.

Monday begins a new work week...one that will be hot and humid just like late July or early August! Monday will also hold a chance for showers and a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be soaring up into the low maybe mid 90s with heat index values as high as 100 degrees or hotter through mid week! Please be aware of the heat and take steps to stay safe by drinking lots of water and taking breaks in shade or AC. The temperature trend continues well into the 90s for about 4 days then slows cools down some. After the large, hot ridge passes us we'll see our highs dipping back toward the 80-degree mark again next weekend.