Heat gets going again

After a few really spectacular weather days, we gear up for yet another hot stretch leading into the weekend. Tonight, low temperatures won't be quite as cool, but still cool enough to fall into the low and mid 50s. That will mean a nice start to Friday before we see plentiful sunshine again which will push our high temperatures back into the mid and maybe upper 80s for some.

This is just a taste of the summer feel that is coming our way for Saturday, Sunday and beyond. Even though we are only about 10 days away from Meteorological Fall, we will keep the 90s around for several days as we see the wrap of August.

Dry weather is also the name of the game at least through early next week. The high pressure should eventually break down and send us rain chances for mid week, but they are not strong chances.