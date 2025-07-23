Heat index will soar

We've been dry for a couple of days now and really will remain that way for another day or two, but now we have another heat wave on the horizon. Look for air temperatures to press well into the 90s on Thursday with heat index values pushing up to the upper 90s and low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Franklin and Anderson counties until 8 pm Thursday. The high humidity will hang on for several days as we finish out the work week and move closer to the weekend. The temperature trend will keep in the 90s, but by Saturday our rain chances will start to creep back in. Expect a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons of the weekend. Next week, we are still facing the low and mid 90s as our hot summer continues.