Heat Kicks Up for Sunday

This Saturday has been active for some like eastern KY with some heavy rain showers and even a couple of stronger storms popping up and moving slowly, dropping quite a bit of rain. That's what these thunderstorms are capable of...dropping a lot of rain in a short time due to the increased moisture in the atmosphere. If you aren't seeing the rain, you're likely feeling the humidity ticking up today. The rest of this evening will calm back down as the showers fade tonight.

For Sunday, it's going to be a hot one! High temperatures will certainly be feeling more August-like unlike last weekend. Expect heat index values to rise to the low 90s for some. Heat and humidity will play a bigger role in Sunday's weather than the rain or storms due to a ridge of high pressure building into the east and sitting nearby. In fact, the rain chances remain very low tomorrow. We will see a mostly dry day with sun early on then scattered clouds through the afternoon. Monday holds another chance to pick up isolated showers or storms, but the action will ramp up a bit for mid week. In any shower we receive, the potential for very heavy rain is there. A ridge of heat will keep high temperatures sitting in the upper 80s for most of next week before we finally cool off some toward the weekend.