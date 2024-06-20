Summer heat lingers for late week

Our very summery week continues to be just that, as we officially welcomed summer in at 4:50 p.m. The heat from the large areas of high pressure will continue to hover over us, bringing us daily chances to press into the low and mid 90s for the next several days. I believe the worst of the heat will be coming Friday and Saturday. This weekend will be a nice one for the pool, but remember to stay hydrated by drinking water.

The ground is still very dry, and we need rain, but we won't likely see any for the next few days. Our next chance won't arrive until Sunday with the possible passing of a quick cold frontal boundary. The amounts of rain are not nailed down yet, but at least a chance is in sight, then we have another shot at showers mid next week. Until then, we will have sunny days with high heat and humidity too, making it hazy out. Stay safe!