Heat lingers through Sunday

Another hot day comes to a close with high temperatures at 92 degrees in Lexington, close to a record tie! For Sunday, expect a very similar day with plenty of sun and temperatures warming past the 70s and 80s and many reaching 90 degrees. Take good care in this heat and make sure your pets have a cool place to rest! A very stray shower or thunderstorm is possible just like today, but we keep the chance around 10%. Monday and much of next week looks to keep the same warm, sunny and dry weather pattern, but there may be a day or two with a stray shower like Thursday. We still don't have a decent chance for rain until late next weekend.