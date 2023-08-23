Heat peak still yet to come

It has been a sizzling summer week here in the Bluegrass and for multiple states as we've been under a big heat wave all week and still have more to come. Today's high temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with building humidity through the day, too. The humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s today so plan accordingly and limit your outdoor work today. Tomorrow will be even worse as temperatures climb to the upper 90s for most and feel like 100-105 degrees. It is likely the Lexington area will be included in the Heat Watch or Warning, but for today, we are not included. As we head toward another weekend, we will see this ridge of heat begin to decay, bringing our temperatures down to the mid then lower 80s by Sunday. Rain chances are still aloof, but there is a small chance we could squeeze out a shower Friday into Saturday.