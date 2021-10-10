Heat Peaks This Sunday

This weekend has been a great one so far, and we'll keep that dry, pretty trend going today with even more sunshine than yesterday and even warmer air as well. Look for highs today to make it past the 80-degree mark and reach the low 80s. At times it may feel somewhat humid too. A warm front attached to our next low pressure is now northwest of us so that will help to pull up the heat from the south and drop it in our laps. Today will stay dry and most of Monday as well, but a cold front is coming soon.

There is not much in the way of leaf color change because we have just been too warm, but there is hope in sight for some more fall-like temperatures working their way back in toward next weekend. A mostly dry stretch of weather will stick around through early week with the exception of showers or a thunderstorm possible Monday night into Tuesday. A stronger cold front will push in toward late week sending us rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm for late Thursday through early Saturday. In the wake of this front, we'll begin to feel more like fall with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s for next weekend. Beyond that, it could stay on the cooler side.