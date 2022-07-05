Watch Now
Heat plus storms the next 3 days

Temperatures still feeling like 100°
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 16:32:47-04

We have picked up some much needed rain across a good part of the state today, but the rain also brought a couple of strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We had a couple of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in eastern KY with some torrential rain (rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour). Thunderstorms should wane a bit as we lose the heat from the daytime moving into tonight, but another wave could send us more rain and storms overnight or at least by dawn Wednesday. Later in the day, it is likely again that we see more scattered storm activity. A slight risk for severe weather continues for our whole area tomorrow with the main threats still torrential rain and strong winds.

The heat will crank up yet again...pushing into the mid 90s and still feeling like the low 100s for midweek. The Heat Advisories are just to our west, but do include Franklin county. Heat and worst of the humidity will peak Wednesday then we will cool ever so slightly moving into late week and the weekend. The daily rain and storm chances will continue until Saturday.

