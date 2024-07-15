Heat ramps up Monday

Happy Monday! It will be a hot one today! Highs will reach the upper 90s for some, with a heat index in the triple digits. Avoid being outdoors for long periods of time and continue to hydrate. An isolated storm is possible late this afternoon but our better chance for widespread rain will be on Tuesday. An approaching cold front will bring in storm and rain chances through Thursday, as well as some much cooler temperatures! By the end of the week, we will be in the low/mid 80s.

Have a great day, and stay cool!