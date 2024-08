Happy Tuesday! Our heat wave peaks tomorrow and Thursday with highs reaching the upper 90s! We stay hot and partly cloudy into Wednesday with a chance for a few showers and storms in our northern counties. It won't be a huge chance but a strong storm will be possible, some northern counties will be under a marginal risk for severe weather. Our better chance for widespread rain and storms won't be until Saturday after a cold front rolls through cooling us back into the 80s.

Have a great evening!