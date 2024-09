Happy Tuesday! It has been a gloomy day with a few sprinkles throughout the afternoon. The clouds remain for the rest of your evening but we start to dry out a bit more for the rest of your day. Wednesday will start off cloudy with sunshine peaking through by the afternoon along with some warmer temperatures in the low 80s. We continue to get warmer throughout the week, eventually reaching the upper 80s/low 90s for the end of summer!

Have a great evening!